M&G’s (MNG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

M&G (LON:MNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 238 ($3.11) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

MNG traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 204.70 ($2.67). 5,499,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,294,687. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 197.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 183.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 231.70 ($3.03).

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

