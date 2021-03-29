Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFGP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Micro Focus International by 74.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFGP opened at $7.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.