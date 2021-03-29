Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,770 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 88,851 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 194,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $5,609,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,787 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,663,614 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,037,281,000 after acquiring an additional 354,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT opened at $236.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $149.20 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.