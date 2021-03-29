Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,663,614 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 354,577 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,037,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,749,919 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $368,061,000 after acquiring an additional 66,820 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $236.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $149.20 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.80. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

