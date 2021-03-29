MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,376,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,865,000 after purchasing an additional 273,735 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,507. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

