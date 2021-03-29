MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,185,000 after buying an additional 1,236,644 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth $35,732,000. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth $31,577,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,644,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,720,000 after buying an additional 694,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth $15,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,136. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.