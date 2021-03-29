Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 1,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 148,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

MIRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.70). On average, analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,695,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 94,304 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

