Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,190. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $607.01 million, a P/E ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $730,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,606.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

