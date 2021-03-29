Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $135,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Republic Services comprises approximately 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after buying an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $101.82. 1,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.37.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

