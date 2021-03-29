Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Unity Software accounts for about 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,679,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $1,433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $875,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $5,237,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.78. 11,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,645. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,777,595 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

