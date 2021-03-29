Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Receives $39.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MWK shares. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 38,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $1,156,091.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,662,900.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 288,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,778,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180 and have sold 199,613 shares worth $6,648,975. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MWK traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 17,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,433. Mohawk Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $610.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 4.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

