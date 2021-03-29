Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,005,000 shares, a growth of 377.9% from the February 28th total of 210,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,675.0 days.

MONRF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moncler presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Moncler stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 763. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57. Moncler has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $65.15.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

