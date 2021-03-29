Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 6,206 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.21 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

