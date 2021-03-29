Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Windacre Partnership LLC

Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 819,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,200 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 6.2% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $237,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,576,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,186,000 after purchasing an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moody’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,657,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.09.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $306.95. 25,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.20. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $192.00 and a 12 month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

