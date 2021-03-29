Morgan Stanley Acquires 143,778 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton were worth $388,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $138.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $141.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

