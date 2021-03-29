Morgan Stanley Boosts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $50.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.23.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $59.84 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 189.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 56,967 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

