Morgan Stanley Has $334.60 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $334,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after purchasing an additional 281,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 486.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 127,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,454,000 after purchasing an additional 105,774 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $491.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $136.63 and a 52-week high of $577.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.69.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

