Morgan Stanley Has $349.47 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,097,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,945,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $349,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $114.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

