Morgan Stanley Increases Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $40.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Olin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.13.

NYSE OLN opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Olin by 27.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

