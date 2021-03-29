Morgan Stanley Increases Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $74.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SR. UBS Group began coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $74.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $81.47.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

