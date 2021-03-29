Morgan Stanley Purchases 313,932 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in General Electric were worth $361,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 50,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $5,336,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 121,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,474,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,329,000 after buying an additional 2,584,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

