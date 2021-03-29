Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,365,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,795 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 18.39% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $407,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.64 on Monday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.