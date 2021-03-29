Mork Capital Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRX. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 30.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 25.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,343. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

Xerox Profile

There is no company description available for Xerox Holdings Corp.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.