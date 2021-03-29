Mork Capital Management LLC Takes $988,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after acquiring an additional 572,488 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 340,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,238,000 after acquiring an additional 291,132 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Shares of R stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.33. 4,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,184. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

