MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €110.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €111.22 ($130.85).

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €75.22 ($88.49) on Thursday. MorphoSys has a one year low of €71.68 ($84.33) and a one year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.32.

MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

