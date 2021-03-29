Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (MCI)

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00047771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.00 or 0.00611591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00024302 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Profile

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CRYPTO:MCI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 tokens. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official website is www.mcicoin.net. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi.

Buying and Selling Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

