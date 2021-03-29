Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.15% of Nabors Industries worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBR. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 132.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $35.64.

NBR opened at $99.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $729.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.77.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

