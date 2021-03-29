Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ: NSSC):

3/24/2021 – Napco Security Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

3/17/2021 – Napco Security Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

3/16/2021 – Napco Security Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

3/9/2021 – Napco Security Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

2/11/2021 – Napco Security Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

2/9/2021 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Napco Security Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NSSC stock opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $643.61 million, a P/E ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

