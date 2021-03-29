Nash Market Capitalization Achieves $72.60 Million (NEX)

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Nash has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nash coin can now be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00004339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nash has a market cap of $72.60 million and $322,065.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00058704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00219039 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.10 or 0.00951832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00050969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00078623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00029510 BTC.

About Nash

Nash’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

