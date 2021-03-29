National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$86.10.

A number of research firms have commented on NA. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$85.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,031. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$72.97. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$48.80 and a 1-year high of C$89.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.9199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.