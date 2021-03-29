National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.42

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04.

National Express Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

