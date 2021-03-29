National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

NGG stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $58.89. National Grid has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $63.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Grid by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 28.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

