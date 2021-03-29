National Health Investors, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.102 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

National Health Investors has raised its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 122.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $76.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NHI. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

