Naviaddress Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,924.00 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. Naviaddress has a market cap of $41,778.78 and approximately $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00022865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00048870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.44 or 0.00621491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024694 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.