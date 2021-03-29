Neo Ivy Capital Management Decreases Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in EQT were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in EQT by 1,699.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 9,489,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,106,000 after buying an additional 3,209,436 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after buying an additional 3,093,391 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in EQT by 4,682.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after buying an additional 2,272,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in EQT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,948,000 after buying an additional 2,128,098 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQT. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America began coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $19.71 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

