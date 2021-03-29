Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $35,000 in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 534,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after acquiring an additional 50,920 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 145,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,200,837.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $145,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,289 shares of company stock valued at $7,295,967. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.15 million. Analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

