Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $39,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 26.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,412,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $307,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

NYSE:HBI opened at $20.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,204. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

