Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,468,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,772,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,079 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,867,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,918 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

