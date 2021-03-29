Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after buying an additional 145,494 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Neogen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 133,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neogen by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Neogen by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 96,259 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 7,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $597,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,094.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $193,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,193. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Neogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $87.25 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.