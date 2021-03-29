Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $650.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.62.

NFLX opened at $508.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $533.72 and a 200 day moving average of $514.26. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $353.00 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

