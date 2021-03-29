NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,510 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 74.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,105,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 471,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,484,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 852,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 143,991 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTCT traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. 434,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,155. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

