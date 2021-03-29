New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of New Jersey Resources worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 27.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 124.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 40.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,479,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 26,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.