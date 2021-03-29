New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 208.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 354,741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.13% of New Residential Investment worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $11.09 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.