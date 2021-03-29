NEXT (NEXT) Market Cap Reaches $1.41 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $153,701.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.59 or 0.00337902 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000578 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

