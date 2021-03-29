NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NFI stock traded down C$0.19 on Monday, reaching C$26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,047. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.00. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$12.92 and a 12-month high of C$32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

