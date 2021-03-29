NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC raised NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.77.

NKE stock opened at $132.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.97. The stock has a market cap of $209.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $25,558,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

