Nimiq (NIM) Achieves Market Cap of $83.26 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $83.26 million and $2.77 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,394.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.91 or 0.03070530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.73 or 0.00346110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.09 or 0.00910003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.71 or 0.00425511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.52 or 0.00361990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.00260775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021599 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,220,253,765 coins and its circulating supply is 7,476,503,765 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

