NiSource (NYSE:NI) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

Shares of NI opened at $23.80 on Monday. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after buying an additional 4,522,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,829,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,265,000 after buying an additional 1,904,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,551,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NiSource by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after buying an additional 821,829 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

