Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.95

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 31544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market cap of C$547.59 million and a PE ratio of 49.50.

About Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

