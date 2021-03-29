Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $13.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $13.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $14.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,906,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,691 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,912,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $41,382,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 908,758 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 868.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 676,841 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JWN traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $37.33. 1,949,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

